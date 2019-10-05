W. Curtis Burnette, 89, passed away on October 3, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Jim Jordan officiating. The committal service and entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Terry Burnette Art Scholarship at the University of Tennessee. Checks payable to the UT Foundation, memo line: IMO Mr. Curtis Burnette/F010000740 and may be sent to: UT Foundation, Attn: Jane Gulley, 1408 Middle Drive, Knoxville, TN 37996. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Burnette and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

