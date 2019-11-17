Paul H. Burnette, 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tenn. He was a life long resident of Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Clifford and Margaret Burnette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara H Burnette. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Texas Instruments. Paul was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol, Va. He is survived by one son, Paul F. Burnette and his wife, Polly; one daughter, Karen Taylor and her husband, Terry; one granddaughter, Nikki Collins and her husband, Dave; two great-grandchildren, Carter Collins and Carly Collins; two brothers, Sidney Burnette and his wife, Doris, and Harold Burnette; one sister, Ann Lukens; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Sharon Curtis and Beth Ritter. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Taylor and the Rev. Harold Burnette officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and the D.A.V. Chapter 40. A private burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Burnette and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.