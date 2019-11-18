Paul H. Burnette, 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Taylor and the Rev. Harold Burnette officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and the D.A.V. Chapter 40. A private burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Burnette and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.