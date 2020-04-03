Martin Burklow, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on April 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fleming, Ky., a son to the late Henry and Gladys Hudgins Burklow. Martin retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of the Kettlefoot Rod and Gun Club. He was a 4-time member of the Tennessee State Trap Shooting Team. Mr. Burklow was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Marine Corp. Martin was a deacon at Euclid Ave. Baptist Church and faithfully served as a children's Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alma Jo "Jody" Burklow, and son-in-law, Timothy Sangster Survivors include his daughters, Jeanne West and husband, Danny and Sherri Sangster; grandchildren, Tara West Reich, Megan West, Cameron West, Linton Sangster, Britt Sangster, and Laura Sangster Stahl; and great-grandchildren, Matilda Reich, Gavin West, Zoe West, Jacob Sangster, Finley Sangster, and Kegan Sangster. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
