Burke, Helen Mattilee

Helen Mattilee Burke, age 86, of Abingdon, Va. and formerly of Dante, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Duff Campbell and Molly Belcher Campbell Richardson; brother, George Campbell; sister, Mildred Gillette; and an infant son. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Herbert H. Burke; and brother, Harry Campbell and wife, Sue, of Michigan. A private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Helen Mattilee Burke is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
