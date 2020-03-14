LEBANON, Va. Elizabeth Madge Reynolds Burke, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Randy Williams officiating. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Maple Grove. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Burke family.

