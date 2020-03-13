LEBANON, Va. Elizabeth Madge Reynolds Burke, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born February 10, 1937, the daughter of the late David and Jessee Caroll Reynolds. She was manager of the Hen House Laundry for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Scott Burke Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Brannon and Geraldine Daugherty. She is survived by her husband, George Burke and daughter, Kristie Burke of Lebanon, Va.; two sisters, Alice Brannon of Abingdon, Va., Sandy Statzer of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Jimmy Reynolds and wife, Betty of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Andrew Burke and wife, Nikita, Justin Burke, Timothy Burke and companion, Logan Bowers, Haley Delp, Emily Burke; and great-granddaughter, Paytyn Burke. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Randy Williams officiating. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Maple Grove. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Burke family.

