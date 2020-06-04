ABINGDON, Va. Buna Lucille Burke of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Samuel Jonah and Lena Grace Lewis. Buna was many wonderful things. She was a friend to small animals, which regularly sat beside her chair at meals waiting for food that somehow always managed to "accidentally" fall off the table. She was a frequent user of nicknames, as ready to receive as to dish out, with "Josephine", "Joe", "Lollipop" and "Candy Cane" among the countless go-to's in her arsenal. She was soft-spoken and kind, sharing a smile that could light up the darkest room. She was a fine Christian lady who lived her faith every day and enjoyed Gospel music. But more than anything, she was full of love. She loved, and was loved, in a way that most can only dream of. She lived each day for her late husband, Ralph Burke; daughter, Debbie; son-in-law, Steve; grandchildren, Cory, Dustin, and Candace; surviving sibling, Glen (Debbie), and those siblings who preceded her, James, Paul, Ruth, Carl, Kate, Arlene, Bill, Thurman and Jenny; nieces, Diana, Jennie, Phyllis, Vicki, Lora, Ginger, Kris, and Holly; nephews, Mike, Allen, Chip, Michael, David, Matthew, Dalton and Jeremy; sister-in-law, Lillian Burke, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. And each of them deeply cherished every moment that they were able to spend with her. June 4th, 2020 was a special day for many of these individuals, at long last able to reunite with Buna in heaven. It was a special day for those whom she left behind as well, as they were reminded once again of how blessed they were to have been a part of her 86 years on Earth. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the employees at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care and Caris Healthcare for their compassion and kindness over the last year. A graveside service for Mrs. Burke will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Glover officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to follow all current Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dawn of Hope, P.O. Box 30, Johnson City, TN 37605. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Burke family.
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
-
Reactions mixed to executive order on face coverings that takes effect today in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.