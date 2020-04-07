Burdge, B. Hale

B. Hale Burdge, 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Jean Harrison Burdge. Hale was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country in World War II. He was born and raised in Franklin, Ohio before moving to Bristol, Tenn. in 1958. He was employed by and retired from Raytheon in 1989, where he worked as an Engineer and Manager. Hale was a member of State Street United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Country Club and loved playing golf well into his 80s. He is survived by his children, Gary Burdge and wife, Lelia, Debbie Burdge, and Sallie Salyers and husband, Randall, all of Bristol, Tenn., and Kevin Burdge and wife, Theresa, of Franklin, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, the family will hold a private committal and entombment at The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages, making phone calls or placing on-line condolences. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Burdge and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

