CHILHOWIE, Va. Neal Edwin Burchett, 72, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Neal graduated from Sugar Grove High School. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. Upon returning home, Neal worked several years at the Southwestern State Hospital. He then worked for the Town of Marion until his retirement in 2008. From an early age, Neal became a self-taught musician. Neal loved bluegrass music and was an accomplished fiddle player and baritone singer with the band "The Bluegrass Gentlemen". Neal was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Burchett and Lilyar Tilson Burchett; and father and mother-in-law, James J. Anderson and Beatrice P. Anderson. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Peggy A. Burchett; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Joe Robinson of Marion; grandchildren, Megan Robinson of Blacksburg, Alexander Robinson and Hunter Robinson of Marion; brothers and sisters, Ronald and Sadie Burchett of Marion, Mildred and Don Williams of Marion, Johnny and Barbara Burchett of Sugar Grove, and Darlene and Ray Rogers of Friendsville, Tenn.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy and Weets Moore, Mike and Ruth Anderson, Susan and Bill Mason, and Rita and Joe Caudill, all of Chilhowie; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and special extended family. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Eller and the Rev. Tim Blevins officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors rendered by Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Chilhowie Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 5012, Chilhowie, VA 24319, or to St. Judes, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis TN 38105. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Burchett family.