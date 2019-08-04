BRISTOL, Tenn. Emmett "Eze" Buford Jr., age 58, departed life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. He was born on February 5, 1961, in Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Emmett "Mr. B." Buford Sr. and Reola "Mrs. B." Buford. Emmett Buford Jr. was best known for his concrete work. His greatest job accomplishment was helping build Antioch Greater Love Ministries for the late Reverend Leonard R. Cox and Ruby C. Cox. He was employed by Line Power in Bristol, Va., for the last 12 years with a near perfect work attendance and work ethic. "EZE" was loved by his family and friends, stretching from his hometown of Fayetteville, N.C., to Oxford, Miss., Batesville, Miss., Detroit, Mich., Cleveland, Ohio, Bristol, Tenn./Va., Chilhowie, Va. and Marion, Va. He was a HUGE fan of the Washington Redskins and North Carolina Tar Heels. He was also a self-proclaimed "Street Ball Legend" with the nickname "Instant Emmett" in reference to his silky-smooth jump shot. Emmett Buford Jr. is survived by his three children, Dramika Shaw of Fayetteville, N.C., Cedric Wolfe, and A'Shanti Hayes, both of Marion, Va. He is also survived by Nolan and Troy Wolfe, both of Marion, Va., who he loved as his own; brother, Johnny Buford of Marion, Va.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Bishop Nolan Wolfe officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Emmett "EZE" Buford Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Emmett's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.