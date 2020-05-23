Buckley Jr., William

GLADE SPRING, Va. William Gene Buckley Jr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 3, 1949, to the late William Sr. and Jane Copenhaver Buckley. Mr. Buckley was a farmer all of his life with his dog companion Polly by his side. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Arlene D. Buckley; daughter, Anne Buckley Brown and husband, Jared; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Jenna Brown; sister, Mary Jane Robinson and husband, Bradley; also several nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and great nephews. Following current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a memorial visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Buckley family.

