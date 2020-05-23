Buckley Jr., William

GLADE SPRING, Va. William Gene Buckley Jr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 3, 1949, to the late William Sr. and Jane Copenhaver Buckley. Mr. Buckley was a farmer all of his life with his dog companion Polly by his side. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Arlene D. Buckley; daughter, Anne Buckley Brown and husband, Jared; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Jenna Brown; sister, Mary Jane Robinson and husband, Bradley; also several nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and great nephews. Following current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a memorial visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Buckley family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.