Buckley Jr., William

William Buckley Jr. GLADE SPRING, Va. William Gene Buckley Jr., 71, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Following current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a memorial visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Buckley family.
