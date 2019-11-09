Jean Ware Buckley, 74, currently of Damascus, Va., and previously of Powhatan, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and George H. Ware of Virginia Beach, Va., and her aunt, Phyllis Foster Hunter of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James David Buckley; her sons, David and his wife, Tami, of Beech Mountain, N.C. and Jeffrey and his wife, Nicky, of Damascus, Va.; and her brother, G. Hunter Ware and his wife, Ingerlise, of Charlottesville, Va. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jean was born in Richmond, Va., on June 20, 1945. The family moved to Virginia Beach, Va. that same year. Jean was a graduate of Virginia Beach Country Day School (later merged with Norfolk Academy), Briarcliff College, Briarcliff, N.Y. and the University of Georgia, Athens, Ga. Jean retired from the Department of Social Services after many years of service to the elderly of Powhatan County, Va. Jean was the beloved center of her family, always kind and thoughtful to everyone around her. She was a skilled knitter, quilter and embroiderer. Eight years ago Jean suffered a devastating heart attack and stroke, which she survived with extraordinary grace and courage (always downplaying the paralysis and pain which followed). A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Damascus United Methodist Church, in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Creighton Smith officiating. Jean deeply loved her family, friends, and all dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Jean and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
FIRST LOOK: 2019 election results
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry (Region 1D), Ridgeview (Region 2D) still atop VHSL point standings entering final week of regular season
-
Andis wins Washington County sheriff's race over three others
-
Odum, Randall Keys
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **