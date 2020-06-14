Jackie Dean "Jack" Buckles, age 84, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1994 in Abingdon. He was a longtime employee of Jewell Coal and Coke and later worked in maintenance at Virginia Intermont College. Jack enjoyed his time as an active member of the Iron Mountain Tractor Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Buckles and Ruby Dye Buckles; and his wife of 58 years, Ival "Christine" Coleman Buckles. He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Leonard and husband, Edward, of Vansant, Va., Selena Buckles and husband, Jackie Poston, of Abingdon, Va., and Jackie Lockhart and husband, Steve, of Rosedale, Va.; sister, Bonnie Lester of Abingdon, Va.; two grandchildren, Summer Rhodes and husband, Warren, of Richmond, Va., and Stevie Prater and husband, Jason, of Greensboro, Pa.; great-grandson, Miles Edward Prater; and a nephew, Terry Endicott and wife, Barbara, of Blacksburg, S.C. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Virginia National Guard and Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Edward Leonard, Steve Lockhart, Jackie Poston, Warren Rhodes, and Jason Prater will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 1994, P.O. Box 2105, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Jackie Dean "Jack" Buckles is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.