Buckles, Henry Carl

Henry Carl Buckles, 90, of the Spring City section of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Owens Funeral Service, www.owensfuneralservice.com, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
