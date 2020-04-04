Henry Carl Buckles, 90, of the Spring City section of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Russell County, Va., on May 23, 1929, he was the son of the late Henry and Bertha Litton Buckles. He loved farming, was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 40 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann Buckles and Annetta Jones; and his brother, Hershel Buckles. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Clara Sykes Buckles; sons, Ronald Buckles and Michael Buckles; daughter, Nancy Linkous and husband, James; brother, Oakley Buckles; sisters, Nancy Dotson, Alberta Buckles, Sarah Lane, and Nadine Pearman; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Home Nursing Company in Lebanon. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, with Pastor Kevin Bowman officiating. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
