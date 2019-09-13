CHILHOWIE, Va. Lois Geneva Rouse Wilson Buckett, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Maggie Rouse; sisters, Lucille, Connie, and Shirley; and brothers, Oscar, Johnny, and Blaine. Lois is survived by her husband, Robert Buckett; seven children, Barbara Garrett (Kevin), Lisa Wilson (David), James Wilson, Robert Wilson, David Wilson (Debbie), Charles Wilson (Bernie), and Howard Wilson (Dana Jo); sister, Colene (Walt); special granddaughter, Angie; granddaughters, Natalie and Jackie; grandsons, Nick, Jonathan, and Cody; step-grandsons, Travis and Derek; six great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1 until 8 p.m. at Hemlock Haven, Hungry Mother State Park, Marion, Va. To share memories of Lois, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory.

