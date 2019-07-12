Joey Wayne Buck, age 61, of Rural Retreat, Va., (the Groseclose Community) passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on August 23, 1957, the son of the later Garland H. "Shorty" Buck and Margaret Madeline Buck. Joey was preceded in death by a grandson, Dalton Lee Tolbert; sisters, Carolyn Buck Gullion and Barbara Buck Hilton; and a brother, Garland Eugene Buck. He is survived by two daughters, Jodi Buck Tolbert and husband, Rodney, of Broadford, Va., and Kendra Buck of Rural Retreat; granddaughter, Madelyn Tolbert; sister, Susan Buck Betz of Bland, Va.; brothers, Danny Buck and wife, Cathy and Barry Buck; and special niece, Machelle Dunn, all of Rural Retreat. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev.Derek Cowan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Following the memorial service a celebration of life will be held at "The Shack", (Susan Betz's home in Bland, Va.). Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Buck family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.