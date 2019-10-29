Buchanan, Ruth Farris

SALTVILLE, Va. Ruth Farris Buchanan, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Chilhowie, Va. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Saltville, Va., and a longtime member of Madam Russell Memorial United Methodist Church and the Saltville Senior Citizens. She loved music and dancing and had some of her best times with her friends at the Allison Gap Ruritan Club on Friday nights and at the Saltville Labor Day celebrations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hughes Buchanan; son, Edward Farris Buchanan; her parents, Emmett and Nell Farris; her sister, Beulah Slate; and her brother, Mark Farris. Those left to cherish her daughters, Sheila Buchanan, Lynn Compton (Kyle), and Ruth Anne Thomas (Doug); her grandchildren, Ron McCready Jr. (Debbie), Kristina Mueller (Joe), Diana Goodale, Edward Buchanan (Beth), Bob Buchanan (Mindy) and Daniel Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Makenna Buchanan, Adalyn Buchanan, Clive Goodale and Evan Buchanan. Funeral services and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Madam Russell Memorial United Methodist Church in Saltville, Va., with entombment to follow at the Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Window Fund at Madam Russell Memorial United Church, P.O. Box JJ, Saltville, VA 24370. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Ruth Farris Buchanan family.