Kenneth Ray Buchanan, age 78, of Morristown, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. He passed away at his home after a lengthy illness. He grew up in Pound, Va., and was part owner in Buchanan & Sons Coal Company in Pound. His passion was riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles as well as being an avid car collector. For many years, he was the leader of rides venturing on trips throughout the U.S. He left behind a son, who loved him dearly, family, friends, and a multitude of biker buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray (Fishman) and Ollie Buchanan; daughter, Laura Elaine Buchanan; and his wife, Patricia Buchanan. He is survived by his son, Scott (Angie) Buchanan of Morristown, Tenn.; loving sister, Brenda (Coy) Boggs of Morristown, Tenn.; brother, Eddie (Diane) Buchanan of Wise, Va.; and stepson, Bryan (Michelle) Stubblefield of Camarillo, Calif.; he also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chalise Sturgill and Candice Graham of Morristown, Tenn., and Andrew Sturgill of Wise, Va.; six great-grandkids; and two great-great-grandkids. Visitation will be held 5 until 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Alder Funeral Home and the funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum on Monday, July 15, 2019, for an 11 a.m. entombment service. Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.