MARION, Va. J. Stuart Buchanan, age 80, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. Stuart was a bigger than life hero. He never met a stranger and after meeting him, you'd probably want to ring his neck or hug it. Stuart was a mentor to so many young men over the years in life, in work or in service with the Marion Rescue Squad and Fire Department, where he served as Chief for 20 of his 46 years of service. Stuart's work life was Industrial Welding & Machine Corporation, a business started by his father Stuart was President or Head Honcho. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, the Marion Masonic Lodge No. 31, and a friend to his community. The love of his life was his family. His larger than life personality, laughter and smile will be missed by all who knew and loved The Chief. Rest easy we'll take it from here. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marco V. and Florence Blankenbeckler Buchanan; brothers, Ronnie V. Buchanan and wife, Mona, and J. Mac Buchanan. Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn H. Buchanan of Marion, Va.; daughter, Kim "Roscoe" Buchanan; grandson, Ryan King, both of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and a host of family and in-laws who were loved very much and very special to Stuart, including, niece, Candace Buchanan Dalton (Phillip); nephews, Eddie, Gary and Roy Hughes, and Joe Byrd; special friend and caregiver, Dr. Sam Vernon; co-workers, Donna Hayes, Phil Horton, Bob Pasley, Joshua Hamm and Curtis Campbell. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Ed Fisher and Pastor Billy Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, 10 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marion Fire & EMS, P.O. Box 706, Marion, VA 24354 or Riverside Baptist Church, c/o Linda Sturgill, 1429 Riverside Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. To share memories of J. Stuart Buchanan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Stuart's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
