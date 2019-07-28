Brenda Lee Bryan, 56, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 10, 1963 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Morgan Kent and Violet Ruth Thomas McCracken. Brenda was loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She enjoyed cooking, making costumes and Elvis and loved spending time with her granddaughter. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Steven Charles Bryan; daughter, Bobbie Hale; son, Alexander Bryan; granddaughters, Valeri Hale and Lindsey Bryan; great-granddaughter, Nova Gibson; sisters, Judy Tolbert, Janie Hale, and Angila Puckett; brother, Morgan Kent McCracken Jr.; special mother-in-law, Jeanenne Bryan; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. The committal and interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Benji Hale, Bobby Harden, Jesse McCoy, Brett Lemley, Chad Hilliard and William Hilliard. The family would like to thank the close family and friends who have helped during this time with special thanks to Jeanenne Bryan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Bryan and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.