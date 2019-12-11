Theresa Lynn Bruner Covey, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. The memorial service for Ms. Covey will be held 6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mac McClung (Gate City) goes for 33 points in Georgetown's win over Oklahoma State
-
Buddy’s bar-b-q to expand to Bristol in 2020
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Bristol Cheddar's employee confirmed to have hepatitis A, vaccines to be provided
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.