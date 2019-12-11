Theresa Lynn Bruner Covey, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. The memorial service for Ms. Covey will be held 6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

