William D. "Dave" Brown, age 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1925, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Charles and Maggie Leonard Brown. Dave was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and served in the U.S. Army Harbor Craft Division. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Elizabeth Sykes Brown. He is survived by his children, Allen Clay Brown and Teresa Spain; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Clarence and Douglas Brown. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.