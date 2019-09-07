GLADE SPRING, Va. Shirley Marie Brown Widner, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mrs. Widner was born on August 14, 1939, to the late Noah and Lottie Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe H. Widner Sr., and a grandson, Eric Lewis. Shirley was owner and operator of Hilltop Store for 15 plus years. She was a faithful member of Glade Spring Church of God. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family. She is survived by her four children, Kathy Gregory and husband, Graham, Joe Widner Jr. and wife, Betty, Debbie Lewis and husband, Robert, and Angel Mutter and husband, Charlie; brother, Eugene Brown and wife, Lola; sister, Lucille Ball; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her special fur baby, Otis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Glade Spring Church of God with Pastor James Walls and Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Rush Creek Cemetery with Jr. Gregory, T.J. Lewis, Chase Baumgardner, Brandon Lewis, Ricky Brown, Rick Brown Jr., and Damon Snipes serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the funeral chapel or anytime at Kathy and Graham's home, 33444 Debusk Mill Rd, Glade Spring, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Widner Family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
Bites of Bristol: Owner of Luke’s Café says his eatery is ‘like a rockabilly Cracker Barrel’
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **