Sandra Carol Brown, age 70, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn. She was born in Saltville, Va., a daughter of the late David Oscar Taylor and Edna Matilda Necessary Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Curtis Taylor. Sandra graduated from ETSU with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, was a graduate from the University of Denver having received two Master's Degrees in Business Administration and Education. She was currently working on her Doctorate degree in Information Technology from Nova Southeastern University. She was a Business Research Analyst with Lockheed Martin, and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a member of Sweet Adelines Acapella Group where she went to the national competition five times, and was a member of the Elks Club in Johnson City, Tenn., Sandra loved to read and her favorite books were by Stuart Woods, Clive Cussler, and J.D. Robb. She also loved computer brain games. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald S. Brown; two sons, Matthew Ward and wife, Sara, and Bradley Ward; one stepson, Stephen Brown; two grandchildren, Parker and Natalie; two brothers, Clarence "Jack" Taylor and wife, Linda, and Cecil "Wayne" Taylor and wife, Jan; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Monte Vista Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will follow at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Dustin Collins officiating. Committal services and inurnment will be held at a later date in the Catholic Garden at Monte Vista Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation for Research, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. The family would like to extend special thanks to all family and friends for the prayers, their love and care that was shown. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Sandra Carol Brown and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn., 423-282-2631.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com