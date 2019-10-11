TROUTDALE, Va. Maxine Marie Brown Privett, age 83, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday October 10, 2019. Maxine was born in Grayson County, on September 25, 1936. She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Brown; husband, William Claude Privett; son, Wilbur Privett; and brothers, Vernon Brown and Willis Brown. Maxine was a devoted Christian and faithful member at Razor Ridge Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother and truly loved her family. Most of all, she loved her special companion "Cindy". She is survived by her son, Michael Privett and wife, Julie; daughter, Drema Sheets and husband, David, all of Troutdale, Va.; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from the Razor Ridge Baptist Church in Troutdale, with Pastor C.E. Green and Pastor Mike Porter officiating. Interment will follow at the Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Sunday morning at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Privett family.
