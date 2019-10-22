Nancy Arline Hutton Brown, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Dillard, Pastor Tim Michaels and Chaplain Anna Butler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.