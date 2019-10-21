Nancy Arline Hutton Brown, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born on September 2, 1931, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Omer Elmer and Mary Elizabeth Quales Hutton. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Nancy was the last charter member of Shakesville Tabernacle Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Paul Brown. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn C. Brown; son, Randy Brown; sister, Louise Hicks; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Dillard, Pastor Tim Michaels and Chaplain Anna Butler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Garland, John Castle, Mike Smith, Vann Seal, Mike Maye, and Anthony Lee Milhorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Michaels, Larry Collins and Alan Edson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Bolick, Diane, Kim and the hospice house staff for all their loving care, prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shakesville Tabernacle in memory of Paul Brown Radio Ministry, 1228 Kentucky Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments