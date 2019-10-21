Nancy Arline Hutton Brown, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born on September 2, 1931, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Omer Elmer and Mary Elizabeth Quales Hutton. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Nancy was the last charter member of Shakesville Tabernacle Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Paul Brown. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn C. Brown; son, Randy Brown; sister, Louise Hicks; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Dillard, Pastor Tim Michaels and Chaplain Anna Butler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Garland, John Castle, Mike Smith, Vann Seal, Mike Maye, and Anthony Lee Milhorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Michaels, Larry Collins and Alan Edson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Bolick, Diane, Kim and the hospice house staff for all their loving care, prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shakesville Tabernacle in memory of Paul Brown Radio Ministry, 1228 Kentucky Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Burgerim closes Pinnacle location
-
Woman from Bristol, England, visits Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central stuns Union; Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins scores six TDs; Rye Cove hangs 60 on Unaka; Shutouts for Richlands, Holston, Eastside
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker coach Doug Hubbard goes against Hurley's Austin Cooper in a game for the ages
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood breaks the curse, beats rival Lebanon for the first time since 1987
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **