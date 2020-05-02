Janet Lee Brown, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born October 17, 1934 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Milburn A. and Rosa Lee Routh Balthis. Janet was a lifelong resident of Bristol and retired from the Bristol Tennessee School System. She was a member of West Hills Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Balthis. Survivors include her husband, Douglas Brown; daughter, Angela Skeens and husband Steve; son, Tony Brown and wife Tisha; sisters, Nancy Baker, Norma Smith, Linda Booher; brothers, Larry Balthis and Randall Balthis; four grandchildren, Taylor Skeens, Dana Brown, William Brown and Connor Brown; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Forbes officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:15 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Ballad Health Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Health Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 or West Hills Christian Church, 116 Elm St, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
