Janet Lee Brown, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Forbes officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:15 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

