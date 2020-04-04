Brown, Gerald Edgar

BLUEFIELD, Va. Gerald "Jerry" Edgar Brown, 88, of Bluefield, Va., formerly of Roseann, Va., died on Friday April 3, 2020, at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Born in Otsego, W.Va., moving at a young age to Roseann, Va., he was a son of Clarence and Ollie DeHart Brown. He was a member and elder of Fincastle Presbyterian Church. He retired from Erwin Supply/United Supply in Rocky Gap, Va., and was a former employee of Raytheon Co. in Bristol, Tenn. He was a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. After graduating from Hurley High School and after serving in the Army, he pursued a degree at King College and graduated in 1958. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Eugene Brown, James R. Brown, and Billie Burgess Brown. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Sproles Brown; son, Eric Todd and daughter-in-law, Kim Matzel Brown; grandson, Tristan Brown; sisters, Margaret Wallace and Mary Alice Cline, both of Roseann, and Bonnie Justus of Hurley; brothers, Jack and wife, Bernice Brown of Roseann, Clarence Jr. and wife, Betty Ann Brown of Hurley, and Danny and wife, Louise Brown of Abingdon; sister-in-law, June Brown of Bluefield, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fincastle Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 409, Bluefield, VA 24605. Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Edgar Brown.

