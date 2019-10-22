Dean Brown, age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Beardstown, Tenn., the daughter of the late R.T. and Lillie Mae Young Edwards. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe Brown; and brother, Billy Edwards. Dean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved country music and enjoyed cooking and painting. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Simonds and husband, Scott; grandson, Connor Blanton; and niece, Gale Alexander. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Home Health for their care of Mrs. Brown. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Brown and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

