Dean Brown, age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Beardstown, Tenn., the daughter of the late R.T. and Lillie Mae Young Edwards. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe Brown; and brother, Billy Edwards. Dean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved country music and enjoyed cooking and painting. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Simonds and husband, Scott; grandson, Connor Blanton; and niece, Gale Alexander. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Home Health for their care of Mrs. Brown. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Brown and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central stuns Union; Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins scores six TDs; Rye Cove hangs 60 on Unaka; Shutouts for Richlands, Holston, Eastside
-
Woman from Bristol, England, visits Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker coach Doug Hubbard goes against Hurley's Austin Cooper in a game for the ages
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood breaks the curse, beats rival Lebanon for the first time since 1987
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **