Brenda Pope Brown, age 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born July 5, 1953, a daughter of the late Lee and Ruth Woodby Pope, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Don and Jerry Pope. Surviving include daughters, Melissa Scalf and husband, Michael, and Blakelee Peters; grandchild, Addyson Winchell; granddog, Izzy Peters; siblings, Ken Pope and wife, Cheryl, Bob Pope and wife, Minnie, Bette Bowman and husband, Roscoe, and Freddie Pope; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Vestal and Bro. David Robins officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 until 4 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments