MARION, Va. William F. Brooks, age 91, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. William was born in the Cleghorn Valley area of Smyth County on February 4, 1929. He was a proud and dedicated veteran that served his country from 1948-1952 in the U.S. Army. During his time in the service, he earned the rank Staff Sergeant, and was stationed in Berlin. After the Army, William moved back to Marion and worked many years for Marion Laundry Service. He was an avid train enthusiast, but most of all he loved and was especially proud of his grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents, Hershal and Effie Blevins Brooks; brother, J.C. Brooks; and sister, Lena Plummer. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kayetta Poston Brooks; two daughters, Sarah Brooks Allison and husband, Kelly, and Pam Brooks Testerman and husband, Steve; grandchildren, C.W. Allison, Lauren Allison, Heather Hash and husband, Cody, and Brandon Testerman and Rachel Hurley; several, nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Valley Health Care 1st Floor and to Dr. David Parker for the care shown to William and the family. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Wesley Eller, Pastor Chuck Herrell, and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion with full military honors rendered by Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E. Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA, 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Brooks Family.
