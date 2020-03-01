SUGAR GROVE, Va. Virginia Brooks, age 95, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home. Virginia was a kind and loving lady. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, quilting, canning and making homemade wine. Mrs. Brooks loved her family she enjoyed having everyone together to eat her good cooking. Speaking of cooking, she fed thousands of children through the years as in the Sugar Grove Cafeteria. Virginia's gentle way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Paul Brooks; daughter, Phyllis Ann Mitchell; parents, Roy and Virgie McCarter; and several siblings. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Hollins and husband, Sparky, of Chester, Va., and Charlotte Osborne and husband, Ken, of Marion, Va.; son, Rodney Brooks and wife, Susan, of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Randolph Foster of Havre de Grace, Md.; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Slemp Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Virginia Brooks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Virginia's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
11:00AM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
6:00PM-8:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
