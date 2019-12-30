SUGAR GROVE, Va. Blaine Brooks, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va. Blaine was born in Troutdale, Va. on September 3, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Gladys Anderson Brooks; and several brothers and sisters. Blaine retired with 35 plus years of service from General Dynamics in Marion. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed going camping. Blaine was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Faye Lane Brooks of Sugar Grove; three children, Jeffrey Brooks and wife, Jill of Fla., Tracy Wyatt and husband, Earl, and Christopher Brooks, all of Sugar Grove; brothers, Jack Brooks and wife, Joyce of Troutdale and David Brooks and wife, Ruby of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Hunter Wyatt and wife, Emma, Taylor Brooks, Willow Brooks, Austin Jones, and Cody Jones; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor David Medley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Comer's Creek Church Cemetery in Troutdale. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Brooks Family.
Brooks, Blaine
To send flowers to the family of Blaine Brooks, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Blaine's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Blaine's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 4
Graveside
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Comer's Creek Baptist Church
Homestead Rd
Troutdale, VA 24378
Homestead Rd
Troutdale, VA 24378
Guaranteed delivery before Blaine's Graveside begins.