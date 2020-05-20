David Michael "Mike" Brock, age 76, went home to his Heavenly Father on May 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born February 11, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., but lived his life happily in Blountville, Tenn. He was a May 28, 1964, graduate of Bluff City High School. David was a 1998 retiree of Eastman Chemical Company where he worked for 33 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. and a former deacon/member of Volunteer Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, hunting/fishing, and blessing our food with prayer at countless gatherings of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Hazel Brock (2001); and his oldest grandson, Bradley Brock (2010). He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Cassell Brock (married June 11, 1965); son, David Michael Brock, II and wife, Valerie; daughter, Tamara Brock Graham and husband, Shawn; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Emily Brock, Deric Ryan Graham, and Jared Michael Graham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Susong Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Brock and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.