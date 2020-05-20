David Michael "Mike" Brock, age 76, went home to his Heavenly Father on May 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born February 11, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., but lived his life happily in Blountville, Tenn. He was a May 28, 1964, graduate of Bluff City High School. David was a 1998 retiree of Eastman Chemical Company where he worked for 33 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. and a former deacon/member of Volunteer Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, hunting/fishing, and blessing our food with prayer at countless gatherings of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Hazel Brock (2001); and his oldest grandson, Bradley Brock (2010). He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Cassell Brock (married June 11, 1965); son, David Michael Brock, II and wife, Valerie; daughter, Tamara Brock Graham and husband, Shawn; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Emily Brock, Deric Ryan Graham, and Jared Michael Graham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Susong Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Brock and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

