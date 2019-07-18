Pansy Brown Brittenham, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was preceded in death by husband, James Edward Brown; parents, James Harrison Oliver and Maggie Virgie Oliver; brothers, James Harrison Oliver, Jimmy "Lester" Oliver, Joey Oliver, and Wiley Oliver; and sisters, Rosalee Tribble, Nancy Broyles, and Eula Mae Oliver. Pansy was a member of The Red Hat Society who loved traveling and volunteering for her community. She was always an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener with a passion for beautiful flowers. Pansy was an amazing kind and loving Mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Katie Brittenham, her youngest and favorite, Sheilah Rideout of Frisco, Texas, William "Tony" Brown, Sheba Barr of Blountville, Tenn., Pam Utsman of Aylett, Va., Sonja Bailey and husband, Patrick, of Jonesborough, Tenn., James "Rocky" Brown of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Lola Sweeney of Bristol, Va., Barbara Grindstaff, and Debbie Grindstaff; brothers, Ernest "Fuzz" Oliver, Stanley Oliver, and Oscar Oliver all of Elizabethton, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Bristol, Va. The funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m. with Father Chris Hess officiating. The committal and entombment will follow in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Memorial donations may be made in Pansy's honor to St Anne Catholic School, 350 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. The family would like to thank Karen Taylor, RN, and the nurses and staff at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol for taking such great care of Pansy and showing such compassion and care to her and her family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Brittenham and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.