Darrell Donald Brinkley, 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Shady Valley, Tenn., following a brief illness. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Guy) Riggs of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Samuel and Lara Riggs of Kingsport, Tenn., several cousins, nieces and nephews. An all-day viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mountain City Funeral Home. Visitation with family will follow from 5 until 7 p.m. The graveside service will be open to friends and family on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, Tenn., with Pastor Larry Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shady Valley Ruritan Club and Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the people of Shady Valley for all of the generous acts of kindness offered to Darrell throughout his years. He will be remembered and missed by many. The family of Darrell Donald Brinkley has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
