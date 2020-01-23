ABINGDON, Va. Wesley Eugene Brickey, age 91, went to join his loved ones in Heaven, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Wes was born on November 8, 1928, at Broadford, Va. He resided with his sister, Sadie Anderson for the past 11 months. Wes served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and retired after 20 years from the U.S. Airforce. He also retired from the city of Riverside, Calif., and from Chaffey College of Rancho Cucamongo, Calif. as a Maintance Driector. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Annie Brickey; wife, Patty Wangler-Brickey; his sons, Kenny and Pete Brickey; brothers, Randolph "Doc" Brickey, Lee Brickey, Ed Brickey and Bob Brickey; and sisters, Louise Brickey, Betty Sue Dempsey, Mary Evelyn Roberts and Peggy Ridenhour. Wes is survived by his brothers, Curtis Brickey and Harry Brickey of Broadford, Va., and Randal (Norma) Brickey of Saltville, Va.; sisters, Sadie Anderson of Abingdon, Va., who was also his caregiver, Penny Smith of Saltville, and Patsy Sullivan of Buchtel, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sue Brickey of Glade Spring, Va., Dorothy Brickey of Saltville, Va., Mary Sue Brickey of Marion, Va., and Terry Wangler of Calif.; special friend, Tom Bise of Abingdon, Va.; special niece, Tammy DeBord who was his special nurse; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, with the Rev Bob Neece and the Rev. Roy lane officiating. Burial of his cremains will be held at the Allison Family Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Wesley Eugene Brickey family.

