GLADE SPRING, Va. Robert "Bob" W. Brickey Sr, age 80, died on September 11, 2019, at James H. Quillen VA Medial Center after a four-month battle with brain cancer. Bob retired from the U.S. Army in 1987 after 26 years of dedicated service to our country. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served three tours from 1968-1972 earning several medals for exemplary service. Bob and his family were stationed in a wide variety of assignments in many states to include Texas, Arizona, Hawaii, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia. He took great pride in his Army career and proudly displayed markers of military service. Bob was quick to speak to young people about the virtues of military service and never met another veteran that he did not immediately find common ground and kinship through military service. Bob was born and grew up in Broadford, Virginia where his father owned and operated an automotive repair business. His mother, Annie, kept the family household in order taking care of the children and everyone else who came and went. Bob was an active, engaging child growing up helping the family and learning to enjoy the outdoors as a hunter and fisherman. He attended Rich Valley high school graduating in 1957 and enlisted the first time in the U.S. Army in 1959. After his first enlistment Bob left the Army, and returned home to work at a number of jobs most notably as a very skilled welder. He eventually re-entered military service and stayed for a long and storied career. Bob met Sue in 1965 in Saltville, Virginia and were married on September 2, 1967. Military service is a demanding and ever-changing lifestyle Sue easily adapted to and managed the requirements of a military household displaying herself as the consummate Army wife. Bob had many hobbies and pastimes. He could be thought of as a true "car guy." Bob thoroughly enjoyed working on and restoring cars he favored trucks, specifically a 1965 Chevrolet (of which he owned and restored many across the years). Bob was a wealth of information on the history of firearms and assembled a very distinct collection of both historical and modern firearms. As an avid collector of firearms he was well-known and well respected within the local community of collectors. Everywhere Bob and his family were stationed over the years became a hub for Soldiers and friends where Sue taught non-southerns the art of Southern cuisine and Bob lead hunting and fishing trips, as well as, various social gatherings. They touched the life of many young Soldiers and spread new traditions across military families. Mr. Brickey was preceded in death by his father, Walter and mother, Annie, of Broadford, Va.; brothers, Randolph/Doc Brickey of Spokane, Wash., Lee Brickey of Broadford, Va., and Ed Brickey of Saltville, Va.; and sisters, Betty Sue Dempsey of Rising Sun, Md., and Peggy Ridenhour of Baltimore, Md. Mr. Brickey is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sue and two children, Rob Brickey (Tracy) of Evans, Ga., and Scott Brickey (Tina) of Richmond, Va. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Aaron, Jason, Jeb and Levi. He also leaves behind the following brothers and sisters, Wes Brickey of Abingdon, Va., Sadie Anderson of Abingdon, Va., Penny Smith of Saltville, Va., Patsy Sullivan of Bucktel, Ohio, Curt Brickey of Broadford, Va., Randall/Sam (Norma) Brickey of Saltville, Va., and Harry Brickey of Broadford, Va. Additionally he leaves behind Donnie and Sandy Duncan of Matthews, N.C., Dorothy Brickey of Saltville, Va., Tom Bise of Abingdon, Va., and Mary Sue Brickey of Marion, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Halsey and Pastor Kenny Gilbert officiating. The burial will be following in the Riverside Cemetery with full Military Rites from the United States Army. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Robert "Bob" W. Brickey Sr. family.
