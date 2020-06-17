Brewster, Harold Pete

Harold Pete Brewster, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Brewster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.