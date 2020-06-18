Brewster, Harold Pete

Harold Pete Brewster, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 19, 1946, in Richlands, Va., a son of the late Robert Edward Lee and Gay Zelma Bandy Brewster. Harold was a truck driver for Harris Trucking and lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was of this Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Linda White Brewster; daughter, Kimberley Austin (Stacey); sons, Timothy Lee Brewster (Jennifer Dawn) and Jack Travis Brewster (Elizabeth); brother, Lowell Brewster (Regina); sisters, Carol Lee Hankins (Tommy) and Shelvy Harrison; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Burial will follow the visitation at Gunnings Cemetery with Josh Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Chase Brewster, Jerry White, Timothy White, Michael Tanner, Steve Holley and Junior White. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver and special friend, Alician Morrell, and Junior White. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
