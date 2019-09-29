Roy Wesley "Wes" Brewer Roy Wesley "Wes" Brewer, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. He was born on September 29, 1955, a son of the late Ronel and Louise Brewer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Martha Lewis; brothers, Johnny, Larry and David Brewer; and grandson, Weston Casey Ramsey. Wes was employed by Wheeler Material Handling, formerly known as Yale Carolina, for 30 years until his retirement. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Robin; sons, Dustin Brewer, Brian Ramsey and wife, Christy, and Casey Ramsey and wife, Jolee; brother, Ron Brewer and wife, Mary Lou; sisters, Cathy Sellars and Karen Worley; and grandchildren, Desi White, Maddy Ramsey, Brayden Ramsey, Jayden Ramsey and Raylan Brewer. In keeping with Wes' wishes, there will be no formal services. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Ballad Hospice, Dr. Rebecca Waterman, and special friend, Freyda Osborne. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Brewer and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Pinnacle developer acquires former Kmart on State Street
-
Bristol man faces number of charges after 2 arrests
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elliott-to-Hinkle connection leads Twin Springs to win; Ridgeview, Union stay unbeaten; Chilhowie, Marion, Tazewell, Castlewood defenses shine
-
Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389