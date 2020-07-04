Jeanette Margaret Worley Brewer, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 9, 1932, in Benhams, Va., a daughter of the late Marcus and Nora Lee Shaffer Worley. Jeanette was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a seamstress with Coyne Textile. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Brewer and a brother, Robert Worley. Left behind to cherish her memory, son, Jerry Brewer; sister, Savada Fleenor; and niece, Linda Wright. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

