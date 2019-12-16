Claud Gilmer Breeding, age 76, of Cleveland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1943, in Russell County, Va., to the late George and Russell Breeding. Claud was a retired coal miner, but his greatest passion in life, other than spending time with family, was being a Deacon at Ivy Ridge Chapel Church for over 30 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Jerry Edward Breeding; and mother and father-in-law, Edward Dewey and Dorothy Arbutus Osborne. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, the love of his life, Jean Breeding; two sons, David Lee Breeding and wife, Kim, of Birmingham, Ala., and Michael Breeding and wife, Sylvia, of San Diego, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Breeding of Christiansburg, Va.; three grandsons, Andy Breeding and wife Cassandra, Stephen Breeding and wife, Wynter, and Kyle Breeding; four granddaughters, Dawn Chomos, Sara Breeding, Erin Breeding, and Chloe Breeding; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Sawyer; brother, Robert Breeding and wife, Brenda, of Kentucky; sister, Ida Hughes of Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Ulrich, Sharon Street, Melissa Perkins, Becky Jessee, and the staff at Russell County Medical Center for their loving care extended during this difficult time. Pallbearers will be Richard Duty, Chris Walcott, John Glovier, Terry Nightengale, Andy Breeding, Tim Bailey, and Stephen Breeding. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Ivy Ridge Chapel Church. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rhea officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Breeding family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

