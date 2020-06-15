Arizona Kelly Breeding, 95, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Russell County, Va., on May 13, 1925, she was the daughter of Elsie Kelly. Arizona enjoyed gardening and crafting. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Wilkenson Breeding; son, James Breeding; daughter-in-law, Clara Breeding; brothers, Bill Kelly and Gonan Kelly; and sister, Ula Mae Kiser. Survivors include her son, Billy Breeding and special friend, Sandra; sister and caregiver, Mary Fleenor and husband, Jackie; daughter-in-law, Jean Breeding; grandson, Nathaniel Breeding and wife, Abby; granddaughter Melissa Hilt and husband Kurt; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Aaron, and Adriana Breeding and Natasha, Josie, Wesley, and Kassidy Hilt. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with her son, Billy Breeding, officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be James Breeding, Nathaniel Breeding, Aaron Breeding, Kurt Hilt, Wesley Hilt, and Jackie Fleenor. Share memories and condolences with the Breeding family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
1:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
