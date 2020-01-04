ADWOLFE, Va. Thomas "Tommy" Madison Branson, age 75, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Louise "Patsy" Branson; father, Walter Branson; mother, Maxine Kegley Shelton; brothers, Buster, Johnny and Lee Branson. Tommy is survived his wife, Pricilla Hayden Hall Branson; son, David (Kim) Branson of Lexington, N.C.; daughter, Martha (Doug) Haynes of Thomasville, N.C.; stepson, Ricky Hall of Marion, Va.; stepdaughter, Amy Hall (Rick) Billings of Marion, Va.; brother, Lewis (Pat) Branson of Clarksville, Tenn.; sister, Donna Devins of Irondale, Ala.; grandchildren, Tiffany Michael (Stretch Blackburn), Josh Curry, D.J. Haynes, Alex (Catherine) Branson, Anna Branson, Aiden Branson, Amber Williams and Emily Billings; great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathaniel, Hartley, Brinley, Chevy, Kara, Evie, Nick, Alex,Brendan and Mason; brother-in-law, Arvin Hayden; sisters-in-law, Laurinda (Pete) Sturgill, Deloris (Fred) Gillespie and Tina Hayden; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. with Rick Billings and Pete Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Holley Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, N.C. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Thomas Madison Branson family.
